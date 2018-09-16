Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Invests $3.71 Million in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Stock

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Leggett & Platt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $720,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,351,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 29,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $1,289,544.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,069.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.