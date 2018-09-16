Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 143,909 General Motors (GM)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 143,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2,928.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 23,427 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,353,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 50,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. General Motors has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. research analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.