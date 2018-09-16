World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Stake Decreased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 175.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 0.97.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Michael J. Luisi sold 12,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $984,543.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $7,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,674 shares in the company, valued at $20,481,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,496 shares of company stock worth $24,291,338. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.