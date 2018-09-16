Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,141,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,124,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,397,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,584,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,322,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRSP. Vertical Research began coverage on Perspecta in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Perspecta in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $25.60 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th.

