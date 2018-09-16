Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Assurant by 11,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 644,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,666,000 after buying an additional 638,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,729,000 after buying an additional 584,393 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,775,000 after buying an additional 139,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Assurant by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after buying an additional 99,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Assurant to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $128,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,839.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $121,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,215,394 shares of company stock valued at $122,995,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.34 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.28%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

