Williams Companies (WMB) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.51. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 215.87%.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $648,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,955 shares in the company, valued at $318,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $34,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $127,000. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 218.7% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc is an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through three segments: Williams Partners; and Others. The Williams Partners segment includes gas pipeline and domestic midstream businesses.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.