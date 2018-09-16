WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Plans Dividend of $0.36

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) declared a dividend on Friday, September 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th.

WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 98.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 86.68% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHF. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

