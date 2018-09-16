WeTrust Market Capitalization Hits $2.08 Million (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $61,693.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

