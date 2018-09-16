Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WES. ValuEngine raised Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Western Gas Partners from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Gas Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Western Gas Partners from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,305. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Western Gas Partners has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter. Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. research analysts expect that Western Gas Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 6,484.5% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,313,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,996 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 5,573.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,353,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,403 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,962,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,811 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 337.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,600,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 2,329.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

