West Branch Capital LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.2% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8,774.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,763 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2,285.6% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 125,706 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 136,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 361,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after buying an additional 36,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.63 per share, with a total value of $99,912.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $83.19 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 362.05% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

