Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

