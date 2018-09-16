Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. Invests $764,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $38.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $38.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.