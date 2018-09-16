Wayfair Inc (W) Holdings Trimmed by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,772,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,867,000 after purchasing an additional 108,514 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 40.0% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 14.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,696,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,260,000 after purchasing an additional 331,656 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 230.3% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,661,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,195,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W stock opened at $149.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $151.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on W. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other Wayfair news, COO James Savarese sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $64,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 555,639 shares in the company, valued at $83,290,286.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $575,527.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,310 shares of company stock valued at $34,873,152 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.