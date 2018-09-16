Wayfair Inc (W) COO Sells $64,457.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO James Savarese sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $64,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 555,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,290,286.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Savarese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, July 16th, James Savarese sold 1,837 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $217,996.79.

On Friday, June 15th, James Savarese sold 4,455 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $477,843.30.

W opened at $149.92 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $208,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 26.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Wayfair to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wayfair from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.