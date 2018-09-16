Water Intelligence (WATR) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of WATR opened at GBX 374 ($4.87) on Wednesday. Water Intelligence has a 52 week low of GBX 100.91 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 227.10 ($2.96).

About Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence plc, formerly Qonnectis plc, provides leak detection and remediation services. The Company offers a range of solutions (including products) for residential, commercial and municipal customers. The Company’s segments include Royalties from franchisees, Corporate-operated Stores and Other activities, including product and equipment sales.

