Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Cut by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,797,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 402,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,269,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 275,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,590,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 680,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $73,211,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $117.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at $172,370,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,954 shares of company stock worth $80,620,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.