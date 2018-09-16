Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1,431.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,322,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $284,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 152,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.0% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA boosted its stake in Walmart by 20.8% in the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 3,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,144,427. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,030,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $99,611,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,250,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,730,786 shares of company stock valued at $632,528,709 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.95.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

