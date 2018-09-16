Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 16,250 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.88% of Paycom Software worth $51,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Paycom Software by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 821,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after buying an additional 119,541 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 817,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,802,000 after buying an additional 83,185 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,087,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,070,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 82,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 18,750 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,944,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,287 shares of company stock valued at $10,713,759 over the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

Paycom Software stock opened at $163.32 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $164.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

