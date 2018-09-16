Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 669,670 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 669,670 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $52,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $124,961.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,961.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $47,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,694 shares in the company, valued at $69,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $42.58 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $503.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. William Blair upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

