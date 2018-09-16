Voya Investment Management LLC Has $23.56 Million Stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 259,045 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Ellie Mae worth $23,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ellie Mae news, Director Karen Blasing sold 579 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $63,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Barr Dolan sold 3,000 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $313,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,298.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,196. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ellie Mae stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 107.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.78. Ellie Mae Inc has a 1-year low of $80.71 and a 1-year high of $116.90.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ellie Mae to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ellie Mae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ellie Mae from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

