Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 883,365 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883,365 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Pitney Bowes worth $24,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,960,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,793,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,648,000 after purchasing an additional 344,919 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,554,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,598,000 after purchasing an additional 212,186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 657.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,189,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,797,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 213,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

PBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Shares of PBI opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.00. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.03 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 138.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.