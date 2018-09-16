VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, IDEX and Livecoin. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00278340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00151703 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.12 or 0.06464327 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

