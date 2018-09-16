Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.17 Million

Brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to announce sales of $543.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $523.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $594.30 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $528.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on VNO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 95.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.02. 744,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

