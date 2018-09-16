Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) PT Set at €170.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €194.62 ($226.30).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €144.00 ($167.44) on Wednesday. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a twelve month low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a twelve month high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

