Vipshop (VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $6.46

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.46. Vipshop shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 299338 shares trading hands.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $16.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

