Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 207,676 Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 207,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 32.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,387.53% and a negative return on equity of 95.07%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

