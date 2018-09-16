Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 332.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,772 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Eaton Vance by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Eaton Vance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Eaton Vance by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

EV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eaton Vance from $65.50 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton Vance from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

NYSE EV opened at $53.13 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.