Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth $1,180,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth $13,238,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 45.9% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 78.1% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,042,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,026,000 after buying an additional 895,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 47.34%.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.87.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

