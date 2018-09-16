VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 (CFA) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 (NASDAQ:CFA) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 in the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 in the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CFA opened at $52.55 on Friday. VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $52.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th were issued a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 7th.

