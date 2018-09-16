VESTAS WIND Sys/ADR (VWDRY) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND Sys/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of VESTAS WIND Sys/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

Shares of VESTAS WIND Sys/ADR stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. VESTAS WIND Sys/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

