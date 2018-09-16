Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Position Increased by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 3.0% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,175,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,919,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,135,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,172,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,685 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,753,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,088,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,739 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,782,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $706,921,000 after purchasing an additional 667,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,408,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $689,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,460 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $226.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

