Vaxart (VXRT) & BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Financial Review

Vaxart (NASDAQ: TECH) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaxart and BIO-TECHNE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $8.90 million 2.25 -$3.40 million N/A N/A BIO-TECHNE $642.99 million 11.73 $126.15 million $4.07 49.09

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxart.

Volatility and Risk

Vaxart has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-TECHNE has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vaxart and BIO-TECHNE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 1 0 0 2.00 BIO-TECHNE 0 1 5 0 2.83

BIO-TECHNE has a consensus target price of $191.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.99%. Given BIO-TECHNE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BIO-TECHNE is more favorable than Vaxart.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and BIO-TECHNE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -317.57% -195.55% -39.01% BIO-TECHNE 19.50% 14.64% 9.53%

Dividends

BIO-TECHNE pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vaxart does not pay a dividend. BIO-TECHNE pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats Vaxart on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

