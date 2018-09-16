VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (VOOV) Stake Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (BMV:VOOV) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,343,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF worth $142,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 129.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter.

VOOV opened at $112.62 on Friday. VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $116.72.

