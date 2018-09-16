Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) Stake Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,524 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $228,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,741.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 473,486 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,585,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after purchasing an additional 195,157 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,566,000 after purchasing an additional 160,997 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 148,868 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $71.14 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $62.25 and a 12-month high of $75.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

