Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.46 Million Position in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 781.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 112,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

