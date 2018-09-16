Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 38,350 CubeSmart (CUBE)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 8,474,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,055,000 after acquiring an additional 875,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 178.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 14.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 648,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 198.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 target price on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE CUBE opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $33.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $147.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

