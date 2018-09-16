Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 32,945 Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.8% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,351,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,826 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9,850.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 605,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 599,208 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $17,106,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth $16,919,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,223.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 335,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 310,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AIV opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.93 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

