ValuEngine Upgrades IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (IPCI) to “Buy”

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IPCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

IPCI stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.12. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. equities analysts expect that IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,128,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl accounts for 0.9% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 4.89% of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Company Profile

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

