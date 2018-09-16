ValuEngine Upgrades FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.71. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.57 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 36.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Chairman John A. Rolls acquired 152,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 317,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,628.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 237.2% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 244.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 184,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 419,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 130,667 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

