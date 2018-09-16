ValuEngine Lowers ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.67.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.84. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 56.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

