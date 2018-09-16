ValuEngine Lowers ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.67.
NASDAQ ANIP opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.84. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 56.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.
