ValuEngine Downgrades AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) to Buy

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMAG. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.65 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.95. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $801.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.48.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 36.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 791.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,356 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $8,190,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3,646.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 503,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,641,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.