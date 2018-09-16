Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to report $252.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $253.31 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $190.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $995.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $992.63 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.72 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.25 to $13.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.97.

NYSE VLY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.86. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

In other news, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,899.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 544,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 594,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after buying an additional 143,808 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

