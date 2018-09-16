ValiRx (VAL) Shares Down 1.1%

ValiRx Plc (LON:VAL) shares were down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.08 ($0.03). Approximately 131,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

About ValiRx (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel treatments for cancer and associated biomarkers in the United Kingdom. Its proprietary GeneICE technology enables the selective silencing of specific genes by targeted histone deacetylation leading to chromatin condensation.

