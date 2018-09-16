Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE UTX opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $112.65 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $465,590.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,995.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,511 shares of company stock worth $2,521,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.78.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.