Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Receives $288.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $232.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

NYSE MTN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,926. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $200.68 and a twelve month high of $302.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $906,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3,695.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,968,000 after purchasing an additional 184,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.