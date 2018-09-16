Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Receives $288.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.80.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $232.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NYSE MTN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,926. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $200.68 and a twelve month high of $302.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.38.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
