US Bancorp DE Sells 5,965 Shares of BT Group plc (BT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BT Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BT Group by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,579 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in BT Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 293,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BT Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,069,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in BT Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 70,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in BT Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,932,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BT. Royal Bank of Canada cut BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.00.

NYSE BT opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.92. BT Group plc has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About BT Group

BT Group Plc provides communication solutions and services. Its principal activities include fixed-lines services, broadband, mobile and TV products and services as well as networked IT services. The company has following customer-facing lines of business: Consumer; Business and Public Sector; Global Services; Wholesale and Ventures; Technology, Service and Operations; and Openreach.

