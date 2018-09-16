US Bancorp DE Sells 1,530 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 21.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 296.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the first quarter valued at $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

IIIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of IIIN opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.16. Insteel Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.78.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

In other Insteel Industries news, Director Charles B. Newsome sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $243,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $243,639.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,950.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,523 shares of company stock worth $5,760,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

