US Bancorp DE Sells 1,215 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 153,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

