Urogen Pharma (URGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $46.16 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $69.57.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 470.54%. analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.