Univest Corp of Pennsylvania Sells 179 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Univest Corp of Pennsylvania lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A makes up about 2.2% of Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,430.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,460.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,313.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,177.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $924.51 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The stock has a market cap of $815.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

